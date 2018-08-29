A 20-year-old Pine Bluff woman has been arrested in connection with the Tuesday shooting death of Jamonte Smith, also 20, at a house at 2809 W. 40th Ave. Lecole Smith is being held at the Jefferson County Detention Center, where she is awaiting a first appearance hearing on a first-degree murder charge. According to a news release, officers responded to the house and found that several people were "yelling and screaming." When officers entered the home, they found Smith lying on the floor with a gunshot wound...