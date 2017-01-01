City officials expect to break ground in the spring on the first-phase of the proposed Pine Bluff Aquatic and Multi-purpose Center, while fund raising efforts aimed at covering the second phase are underway. That first phase will include construction of the aquatic center, which is expected to cost more than $6.4 million and will be paid for with proceeds from the five-eights cent sales tax approved by city voters in 2011. Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington has made the aquatic center a top priority and said recently that she and others toured aquatic centers in several other Arkansas cities to get ideas on how to make the one in Pine Bluff a success...